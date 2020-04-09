Thomas University moves nursing program online

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University’s entire nursing program will now be offered online.
The university said this will continue preparing them to be on the front line during a global health crisis.
Previously, the nursing students were offered a hybrid monthly program.
Students would come to campus once a month.
But, this made it difficult for students already working as nurses.
Dr. Kim Cribb is the chair for the Division of Nursing at the university.
She said now, students are able to complete their undergraduate degree in one year instead of two.
She told us, without realizing it, students in this program were already preparing for a pandemic like COVID-19.
“For example, one of them was working on a telehealth program, so when this COVID-19 hit, they were able to really ramp that up and start seeing more patients. To, you know, expand this telehealth medicine. There’s a lot of value in advancing education so the nurses are ready to handle situations like this,” said Dr. Cribb.
Dr. Cribb said they’ve also changed their core curriculum program so students can use those classes as electives.
She said they’re also using Zoom to stay in touch with students.
