'This is doing a lot of damage’: ASU professor on economy’s future in wake of COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus is sending us into a recession according to an Albany economics professor.
"Hopefully it will be a mild recession,” said Aaron Johnson, an Albany State University assistant professor of Economics.
He said practicing social distancing is key to helping our economy right now.
“Where you have a high minority population, we’re going to be more adversely affected," said Johnson.
Jouhnson, who has been an economics professor of 15 years and is a former Edward Jones employee, said we’re a college city and that crippled us.
"We depend more on services like restaurants and tourism and all of these are types of jobs that are not easy to transition remotely,” explained Johnson.
Johnson predicts the unemployment rate will rise in Dougherty, Terrell, Lee and other surrounding counties in the coming months.
"So, this is doing a lot of damage locally to the economy,” said Johnson.
Johnson said when the curve flattens, better predictions on our economy’s future can be made.
He said one of our saving graces is businesses like Procter & Gamble and other thriving businesses.
Johnson said that right now, there is still a lot of uncertainty.
“That’s the key number to look at, bankruptcies and foreclosures. If we can keep that at a modest level, then the impact on the economy won’t be that severe," said Johnson.
Johnson said our government’s response to help will determine foreclosure and bankruptcy rates.
“If businesses are getting the funds, if individuals are getting unemployment insurance quickly, that could mitigate some of the damage here to the economy,” explained Johnson.
Johnson said it’s all about social distancing when it comes to bouncing our economy back into place.
He said your bank is your lifeline right now because your bank can help guide you to resources and options to help right now, especially for smaller businesses.
