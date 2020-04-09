Superior Court of the South Ga. Judicial Circuit to hold hearings remotely

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Judicial Circuit, which includes Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Grady and Mitchell counties, said that the Superior Court will only be conducting essential hearings and they will be held remotely, according to an order released Thursday.
The order said that it has been determined that it is neither safe nor feasible to allow court to be conducted in person.
Out of caution, essential hearings for the Superior Court will, therefore, be held through remote video conferencing until further notice unless otherwise ordered by the court, the order states.
The order is effective immediately and runs through May 13.
The order also explains that all participating parties will have to contact the court at least 24 hours before the scheduled hearing and they will be provided electronic access information.
The courtroom and court proceedings will still be open for the public to attend, but people will be subject to health screenings and are encouraged to view or participate using virtual conferencing. Anyone who chooses to attend in person will be required to remain at least six feet apart from other individuals in the courtroom.
For those who would like to view court proceedings virtually, they can contact the court at least 24 hours before the procedure and the court will provide electronic access information.
The order also requires the sheriff’s offices within the South Georgia Judicial Circuit to post the order as well as the court clerks to notify the public of the order.
Below is a copy of the full order released on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.