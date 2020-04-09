Sanderson Farms taking action to ensure worker safety

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The greater Albany area is a hotbed for coronavirus right now.
WALB has received several calls from employees and others at the Sanderson Farms plant in Moultrie claiming workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Sanderson Farms has sent home more than 400 employees from their Moultrie location to quarantine for 14 days, according to company officials.
Those employees all live in the Dougherty County area.
Pic Billingsley, the Director of Development and Engineering, told WALB each employee will receive full pay during their quarantine.
This two week period ends next Thursday.
Billingsley confirms a couple of people at the plant tested positive for COVID-19.
He said everyone who was within six-feet of those workers, were also sent home for 14 days.
“The only way we’re going to get through this is if we all do our part. This was an aggressive measure that our company elected to take and I think it was without a doubt the right decision. And I hope it sends a message around there that Sanderson Farms is doing everything we can to protect our employees,” said Billingsley.
Billingsley told us their employees’ temperatures are checked before entering the facility.
Face masks are mandatory and frequently used areas are sanitized regularly.
He said every Saturday a specialized third-party cleaning crew disinfects the building.
Billingsley told WALB they’ll continue making necessary changes to ensure they’re creating a safe work environment.
