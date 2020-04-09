Phoebe issues Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 278 test results throughout the health system, according to the hospital system’s daily numbers. That number includes 92 positive results and 186 negatives, including three additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
As of noon Thursday, April 9, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,671
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 49
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 8
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 150
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 27
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 311
- Total Negative Results – 2,654
- Total Patients Recovered – 710
“While we would love to say we have reached our COVID-19 peak in southwest Georgia, that is not something we can yet say with confidence. In our main hospital today, we are treating 150 people with positive tests and another five patients under investigation," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "That is the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients we’ve had on any single day since the pandemic came to our community. Our situation isn’t getting dramatically worse each day, but the pressure on our health system from this public health crisis remains steady. We continue to plan for how we will deal with COVID-19 tomorrow, next week and next month.”
