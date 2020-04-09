National Guard cleans Crisp Regional’s long-term care facilities

CRISP, Co. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden sent over 100 Guardsmen throughout the state to clean long-term care facilities.
Crisp County is one of the few counties to receive these services.
Many of Crisp Regional Health System’s long-term health facilities such as Cordele Health and Rehab, Blackshear Retirement Villas and Crisp Regional Nursing Home were all areas with the most at-risk patients.
Just four weeks ago, the facilities temporarily suspended their visitation hours to prevent the spread of the virus. Crisp Regional’s communications director, Brooke Marshall, said extra preventative services are always welcomed.
“They came in at nine and they had a pretty large team. They came by nine and they were gone from all three facilities by 12. It was just one extra step that we could be proactive. The residents, their families thought it was a great way to be proactive and our staff as well," Marshall said.
So far, there are no positive cases at any of Crisp Regional’s long-term care facilities.
Marshall said that their staff will continue to be proactive by wearing gloves, masks, and taking the temperature of all staff members and residents daily.
