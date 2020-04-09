Keep Southwest Georgia in business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local businesses define our community.
Here you can find hours of operation, ways to connect and purchase from the businesses you can count on right here in Southwest Georgia.
It is our goal at WALB to provide our viewers and local businesses the opportunity to inform the public that you are open for business during the current COVID-19 crisis.
We have created a resource that will showcase all government deemed “essential” businesses that are currently open. We are all in this together!
To find local businesses, click here.
If you are open for business and you would like the community to know, please register your business at top right side of the page.
