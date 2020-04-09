Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming Joe LaCava pushed him during the Valspar Championship two years ago. The civil complaint alleges Brian Borruso was trying to take a selfie with Woods in the background as he approached his tee shot on the 13th hole. The lawsuit says LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused injuries that sent him to the hosptial. The lawyer for Borruso is seeking more evidence from the record crowd. He wants to identify voices on one video that he believes supports the allegations.