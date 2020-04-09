Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says it was “just time” to move on from the New England Patriots and begin another chapter in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champion spoke about a wide range of topics in a lengthy interview with radio talk-show host Howard Stern on Sirius XM. That includes his marriage, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the decision to leave New England after a historic 20-year run.
UNDATED (AP) — A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming Joe LaCava pushed him during the Valspar Championship two years ago. The civil complaint alleges Brian Borruso was trying to take a selfie with Woods in the background as he approached his tee shot on the 13th hole. The lawsuit says LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused injuries that sent him to the hosptial. The lawyer for Borruso is seeking more evidence from the record crowd. He wants to identify voices on one video that he believes supports the allegations.