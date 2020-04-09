GA Department of Education changes to testing, grades, and graduation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With in-class instruction cancelled for the rest of the school year, the state announced changes for public school students because of COVID-19.
State Superintendent Richard Woods says there'll be no end-of-year testing. This was approved on the federal level and includes end of course exams and the Georgia Milestone test.
So...what about grades?
Kindergarten through 8th-grade teachers can simply give students a pass or fail.
High schoolers will get a numeric grade due to college applications.
This basically gives school districts more flexibility to help these students progress in their education, during this time of uncertainty.
Seniors can still graduate and get their diplomas as planned, but formal ceremonies will have to happen at a later time in the summer, if necessary.
You can read the full press release here.
