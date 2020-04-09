Forecast: Morning showers give way to mix of sun & clouds

A more substantial storm system moves in Sunday into Monday. This will give the region a good bet for widespread, heavy rainfall. This will also usher in the chance for severe weather. The severe weather threat for late Sunday into early Monday in South Georgia is increasing. A large portion of the viewing area along and west of I-75 is now under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all potential threats. We still have plenty of time to watch this. We’ll get more specific with the timing and threats in the days to come. Stay tuned to future forecasts for updates. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday.