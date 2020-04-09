Forecast: Morning showers give way to mix of sun & clouds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a warm and muggy start with some fog and mist possible. Isolated showers and possibly a storm are likely this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A cold front pushes through the region late Thursday into early Friday.
This will usher in cooler and drier air, albeit briefly, into the region.
Expect highs near 70 on Friday with morning showers likely. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to more sun by afternoon. All dry on Saturday as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A more substantial storm system moves in Sunday into Monday. This will give the region a good bet for widespread, heavy rainfall. This will also usher in the chance for severe weather. The severe weather threat for late Sunday into early Monday in South Georgia is increasing. A large portion of the viewing area along and west of I-75 is now under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all potential threats. We still have plenty of time to watch this. We’ll get more specific with the timing and threats in the days to come. Stay tuned to future forecasts for updates. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday.
Rain chances linger into early Monday morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Slightly drier on Tuesday before higher rain chances on Wednesday.
