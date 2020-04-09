Feeding the Valley Food Bank continues to serve community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank says they’ve been working non-stop to keep food in the hands of those in need during this pandemic.
Since the pandemic hit the Albany area in March, the food bank has served 265,000 meals to families in Southwest Georgia.
Feeding the Valley Site Manager for Albany, Cheryl Maddox, says this wouldn’t have been possible without their partners’ continued support.
“We have agencies that are like, I have this one household and there are three senior citizens there and can’t get out. We need our partners for that," said Maddox.
She also encourages you to help those in need if you can.
“It is so important for us to not think about ourselves but everybody else. We all want to take care of everyone when everything is good, like look what I am doing but when it gets hard that is where your true character shows," said Maddox.
Maddox says their partners help them identify people in the community who may be in need.
“The partners are able to filter out, okay this is what the need is specially, this is who can be helped. They are shopping for somebody else so they aren’t thinking about just themselves," said Maddox.
Maddox says the food bank’s partners are doing a lot of mobile pantries.
