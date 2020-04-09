DPH continues collections for COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Public Health District said they are collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing in Dougherty, Thomas and Miller counties.
People who want to be tested can contact the call center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to determine if they are eligible.
This specimen collection for COVID-19 testing includes people in these categories:
- Adults age 60 and over
- Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, respiratory symptoms, cough and loss of smell or taste
- First responders, including EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters
- Individuals that live or work in a congregate setting such as nursing homes
- Health care workers, whether in direct contact with patients or not
- Caregiver for another person age 60 and over
- Caregivers for an immune-compromised person
- Individuals with serious chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease
Specimen collection will be done Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in Dougherty County and Tuesday and Thursday in Miller and Thomas counties.
Public Health said they will not be charging for this service.
The call center hotline is (229) 352-6567.
