Crisp Co. High’s Class of 2020 needs your help to save prom

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Students in one Southwest Georgia county are thinking of ways to recreate their prom night after the COVID-19 outbreak canceled that plan.
Devyn Ray is a senior at Crisp County High School. She said she’s always dreamed of going to her high school prom with friends and loved ones.
“We were all really excited to graduate. We were all getting ready on the paths to go, going through everything,” Ray said.
But that all changed once the coronavirus outbreak began.
Ray said she and other seniors were planning meetings and preparing for the big night. She said she remembers being in class when it all went downhill.
“A week before our prom, they came over the intercom and told us that we are going to have to be out of school and prom is going to have to be rescheduled,” Ray told us.
Ray and her boyfriend, Trenton Richey, both said they’ve waited their whole lives for this one night. They say prom is a celebration for all the long nights of studying for the past 12 years.
“I was upset because I knew a lot of my friends were looking forward to it. We all have been working so hard for so long and to have such a big part of our senior year not able to happen,” Richey said.
Ray and Richey said at first they thought they would be out of school for two weeks, they didn’t expect the pandemic to last this long. Now, their days consist of just work and home...until an idea struck.
“If we can talk to the school and get our money back for the original prom, do you think we can make this happen?” Ray questioned.
The Crisp County High School Class of 2020 all came together to create a Facebook page and GoFundMe account to raise money to recreate their senior class prom.
The idea is to give seniors hope that after the pandemic, they can all come together and have fun.
“We are just trying to make this a great experience that is going to be better than what we originally had,” Ray said.
People are asked to donate but Richey said that’s not all you can do.
"They don’t even have to with money, they can help with telling other people about it,' he told us.
Both said they want to keep all students of the class in a positive light during this pandemic, and what better way to think positively than to help create the prom of a lifetime.
Their goal is $3,000, so far they have raised $60. This money would go towards the venue, DJ, food and etc.
If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe Page.
