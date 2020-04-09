Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 wanted in string of thefts

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public asking for information on two people in connection to a number of crimes.
Heaven Clifton is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries, thefts, entering autos, gun thefts and drug charges in Colquitt, Mitchell, and surrounding counties.
Clifton is accompanied by Jack Andrew “Drew” Brinkley Jr., who is also wanted.
They are both considered to be armed and dangerous, so do not approach these subjects.
Clifton and Brinkley have been known to be in Dougherty County as well, near the Mitchell County line, according to the sheriff’s office. They are both known to travel by four-wheelers, motorcycles, foot and will often change vehicles.
If you know their location or have any information, please call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7460 or you may send a private message to the sheriff office’s Facebook page.
