Big cool down before storms returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe threat ended Wednesday evening but not before a tornado that moved through Berrien and Lanier Counties. Also large hail fell in Turner County and a wind gusts of 44mph was reported in Albany. Thankfully no injuries have been reported. The NWS plans to survey the tornado damage of downed trees and power lines either tomorrow or Friday.
Early Thursday a line of weakening storms will push across SWGA. Gradual clearing through the afternoon as highs top mid-upper 80s. Late Thursday into Friday cooler air arrives with a Spring chill. a cold front. Highs only in the low 70s Friday then seasonal mid 70s Saturday.
Following a few pleasant spring days active weather returns. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed SWGA in a Slight Risk for severe storms Easter Sunday into Monday. Expect moderate to heavy rain throughout the day then a squall line of strong to severe storms late Sunday into early Monday. While there’s uncertainty in timing go ahead and prepare for all modes of severe weather. Check batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you have WALB’s First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices.
