Archbold reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In their daily round of COVID-19 numbers Thursday, Archbold Memorial Hospital has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 16.
On Wednesday, the hospital system reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths.
As of noon Thursday, below are the Thursday COVID-19 numbers:
- Total Positive Results – 172
- Total Negative Results – 502
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 90
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 260
- Total Deaths – 16
Below is a further breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from all of Archbold’s facilities:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 35
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 11
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 3
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 4
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 27
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 7
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 59
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 251
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 158
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.