Archbold reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Archbold hospital in Thomasville. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 9, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 3:01 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In their daily round of COVID-19 numbers Thursday, Archbold Memorial Hospital has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 16.

On Wednesday, the hospital system reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of noon Thursday, below are the Thursday COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total Positive Results – 172
  • Total Negative Results – 502
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 90
  • Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 260
  • Total Deaths – 16

Below is a further breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from all of Archbold’s facilities:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 35
  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 11
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
  • Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 3
  • Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 4
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 27
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 7
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 59
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 251
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 158

