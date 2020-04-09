Archbold Medical uses new method to help prevent COVID-19 spread

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center teamed up with a Thomasville business to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Jessica Mann is an ICU nurse on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She reached out to Thomasville Pools and Spas for help.
“Jessica reached out to her uncle Larry with Thomasville Pools and Spa, and we were able to get the pool noodles in for the Archbold Hospital,” said store manager, Leslie Sloan.
She said they were able to get the products shipped out from North Carolina in the span of a couple of days.
They had a little over 400 noodles sent for the hospital.
“They put a slit in the pool noodle so that they can put the cords and have the IV pumps on the outside of the door,” said Sloan.
She said this way, nurses won’t have to go inside the patients’ room every time the IV needs to be checked or changed.
Sloan said Nurse Mann thought of the needs of her family at home and at work.
“She took the lead, and wanted to get it taken care of to help her hometown hospital. I feel like she was not only looking out for her, but her husband as a firefighter,” said Sloan.
She said none of this would have been possible without nurses at Archbold, like Nurse Mann.
“She stepped up, found a need, called upon her family and we were able to do something here and donate those,” explained Sloan.
Sloan said the hospital will use new pool noodles for each patient.
She also has a couple more hundred on deck if they end up needing more.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.