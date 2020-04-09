APD continues to search for missing Lee Co. woman and Albany man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the communities help as they continue to look for clues on the disappearance of an Albany man and Lee County woman.
Jessica Dietzel, 21, has been missing February. She was last seen in the Albany area.
Albany police are also continuing to look for Curtis Roberts. Roberts has been missing since October.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said in the midst of the global pandemic, he and other law enforcement agencies are still following up on clues that could bring Dietzel and Roberts back to their loved ones.
Persley shared there have been several ongoing searches and officers also searched the Flint River for clues on Dietzel’s disappearance.
“These are two missing person cases that we have been working on. Even in the midst of everything that is going, we are looking for any and all information of anyone who could help us,” Persley said.
Albany police are asking for the community’s help to find answers.
If you or someone you know have any information on the disappearances of Jessica Dietzel or Curtis Roberts, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. You can also call the Lee County Sheriff’s office at (229) 759-6012.
