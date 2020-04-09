Albany’s Salvation Army offers food assistance for families in need during COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Salvation Army is helping families during the COVID-19 crisis by holding a food drive throughout the month.
The Salvation Army said hunger has become a real problem in Albany with the lack of employment and students at home without school meals.
The boxes that are being provided are filled with non-perishable foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pastries and even toilet paper.
David Blackwell, the chair of the advisory board, said Thursday’s turnout was greater than expected. The line caused a traffic jam along North Jefferson Street, causing drivers to use a different route.
Blackwell estimates the organization gave out over 4,500 boxes, but originally planned for 200.
“Anybody in surrounding counties can come, they don’t have to present any ID," Blackwell said. "We do ask they keep their windows rolled up, either open the trunk or one of our guys can open their back door and set their boxes in.”
The Salvation Army plans to hold food drives every Thursday in April. The next drive-thru location may move to accommodate high demands.
Boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
