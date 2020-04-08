World War II Army nurse sisters stay connected through coronavirus pandemic via Facetime

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) -With elderly populations especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, nursing homes and assisted living centers are limiting access for visitors. However, that does not stop two centenarian sisters from staying connected.
Meta Monteleon has lived her way through the introduction of television, the Great Depression and both World Wars.
“I, myself, am 105. August the 4th. I will be 106,” said Monteleon.
She is a resident at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.
“Mrs. Metalenon, which is our resident here at the Carl Vinson VA, one we are proud and honored to have her here as a resident. We consider her a national treasure. She is the oldest living World War II nurse," said David Whitmer, the director of the facility.
Meta and her sister, both former World War II Army nurses called each other on Facetime for the very first time to make sure they stay connected even through a global pandemic.
“It felt wonderful, I have been wanting to do that for a long time. It was very different from when I was growing up,” said Monteleon.
Her sister, Virginia Phillips, lives at a nursing home in North Carolina and the staff at the VA wanted to ensure they stayed in touch.
“We are there to help them make that connection because the social connection they have with their family members especially in this period of isolation is important to their overall health, their physical health, and mental health," said Whitmer.
The agency said they are working to keep veterans in touch with their families so American Heroes like, Virginia and Meta can communicate.
“We take this challenge very seriously and we put the risk mitigation in place to ensure we do not let the virus in the medical center in the first place," said Whitmer.
