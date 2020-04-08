Well-known Albany restaurant owner passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eddie Carter, the owner of the former Carter’s Grill and Restaurant passed at 96-years-old.
Carter died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
He was best known as the owner and creator of the historic local grill, which closed down years ago. It was a monumental place of gathering for people of color during the Civil Rights Movement.
Carter was loved and will be missed by many in the Albany community.
His daughter said his service will be held at the Andersonville National Cemetery on a date still to be determined.
She said her father always appreciated the fact that the community supported his business and he always loved preparing food for others to enjoy.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.