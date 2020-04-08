USG encourages medical, public health professionals to join Medical Reserve Corps

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in partnership with the University System of Georgia (USG) and the Georgia National Guard, is encouraging medical and public health professionals, including those who work for the state’s 26 public colleges and universities, to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).
The call for volunteers comes as Georgia has seen increased demand for medical professionals such as clinicians, doctors, nurses, dentists, dental techs and administrative staff, who are willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help Georgians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Medical Reserve Corps is looking for medical and public health professionals to volunteer in Georgia, and the University System of Georgia is encouraging its clinicians, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to answer that call,” Kemp said. “I am extremely thankful for the university system’s continued efforts to help Georgia, and I would encourage others to also volunteer their time and expertise to help their neighbors and communities in this battle against COVID-19.”
The MRC is a national network of volunteers, who are organized and based in local communities, and function as a way to locally organize volunteers who have the time and expertise to help respond to emergencies.
There are about 20 MRC units in Georgia.
“As the University System of Georgia continues to provide resources to our state during this public health emergency, our students, staff, and faculty are stepping up and answering the call to help,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “I am grateful for their commitment and sacrifice, and am especially humbled by those who consider signing up to help in Georgia through the MRC.”
The USG’s institutions said they continue to contribute in other ways, including donating critical medical supplies, making personal protective equipment, carrying out research on vaccines and providing additional COVID-19 testing capacity in Georgia.
