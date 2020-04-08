Tifton man helps sanitize the community as coronavirus concerns grow

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As South Georgia continues to deal with the threat of the coronavirus, local business owners are doing their part to alleviate some concerns.
It is a challenging time for everyone and now Danny Gaskins, the owner of D&G Pressure Washing, is reaching out to do a little extra.
“I do a lot of things like this for my community, you know I try to do. You know, God has blessed me with a very successful business, I will say that and I try to do anything that I can you know, to try to give back and help out people with this," said Gaskins.
Gaskins spent Tuesday sanitizing the Tifton Mall in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We use like a chlorine mixture that has Fabuloso in it. So far, that cleans really, really fast and good for us. We use it very strong because as you can tell, we are dealing with something that is taking lives as we speak,” said Gaskins.
Gaskins is offering the service free of charge to anyone in the area. However, he is asking for volunteers to help clean playgrounds, churches and other areas in the community.
“So if we can all come together, imagine with the Tifton Mall, if we can wash this mall in an entire day, imagine what I could do with 10 other pressure washers in one county coming together. The downtown Tifton area, I think we could make a huge difference with this,” said Gaskins.
Gaskins said since being in business for 10 years, working through this pandemic is something he never imagined.
“I have never dreamed that I would be seeing what I am seeing. When people see us you know, they are happy to see us coming. You know a lot more than what we use to be,” said Gaskins.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Gaskins at (229) 548-3385.
