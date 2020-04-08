Thomas Co. law enforcement still serving community while staying clear of COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County law enforcement is still serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and Thomasville Police Department both said they’re constantly using personal protective equipment. They’ve also added protocols when responding to calls.
“That would be an N95 mask. They have more than one, they have plenty of gloves, have sanitizer in every patrol vehicle," Capt. Steve Jones, sheriff’s office public information officer, said.
Jones said deputies also wipe their cars down each shift to take extra precautions.
He also said the sheriff’s office knows some homes where there are positive tests and people are quarantined.
“Some of that’s being shared with us, so we can alert the deputies if they’re going to a known, but much of this is unknown,” said Jones.
He said they’re taking every precaution with every encounter.
“We try not to go into houses unless we have to,” Jones said.
Maj. Wade Glover with the Thomasville Police Department said they have a new technique when going to homes.
“We are conducting what we call ‘front porch interviews.’ We’re not going to come into your residence. We’re going to maintain that six foot social distancing,” said Glover.
He said safety comes first and they’re doing everything they can to protect their officers.
“If the officers start getting sick or get the virus, then we’re short of staff, so we have to keep our officers healthy,” Glover said.
He said they’re asking you to avoid gatherings at your home.
“We’ve had some issues where people have big birthday parties or something like that, and that’s really putting people at risk. We’re receiving a lot of calls about that. Officers have to respond and then that puts us even more at risk,” Glover said.
Glover said they’re doing their best to work with the community, but they will enforce the order of having 10 people or less and maintaining a six foot distance if they have to.
Law enforcement is still urging everyone to stay inside and comply with Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders, which they say could help us get back to our daily lives as fast as possible.
