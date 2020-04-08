‘That’s not a good life city’: Albany resident concerned after 3 men injured in separate shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 5, 2020, the Albany Police Department (APD) to not just one, not even two, but three shootings that landed three men in the hospital.
One woman said she saw one of the men hit the ground after being shot.
The woman lived near the 900 blocks of West Residence Avenue. She wanted to remain anonymous but was willing to describe what she remembers from Sunday night.
“I heard the shot and I came out and saw the young fellow laying on the ground,” the woman explained. “I didn’t approach, I just stayed back. And you don’t see anything else, but you just see everything around it and it’s scary.”
Around 7:07 p.m., Albany police responded to the 900 block of W. Residence Avenue to a report of a shooting.
The victim was identified as Craig Coleman, 23.
Police said Coleman was found laying on his stomach near the curb and was taken to the hospital. He told officers that he was walking down the street when an unknown person shot him from a black car.
Less than an hour later, another victim was shot at College Park Apartments in the 2200 block of Gillionville Road.
Dalviness Green, 26, told police he and his friends were hanging out when two men entered the room. He was shot in the thigh and shoulder before the shooter sped off in a car.
Green was rushed to the hospital.
Albany police Chief Michael Persley said he has seen an increase in service calls since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dougherty County.
“I think when you have a shelter-in-place order and people have to stay in one place or they’re not, they don’t go about their normal habits, then you see a different change,” said Persley.
“Umm, that’s not a good life city. You know life is not good if you are scared in your own house,” the anonymous woman said.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, APD responded to yet another aggravated assault.
Denzel Simms, 38, was shot in the pelvis in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue by an unknown person.
APD said they believe none of the shootings are connected, however, they are anticipating an increase of domestic calls during the shelter-in-place order.
“Could domestic-related calls go up? Possibly, if people are around each other and they normally spend more time away from each other throughout the day,” Persley said.
APD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is currently investigating all three cases.
The three men were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.
As of now, Green and Simms have been discharged while Coleman was taken to another hospital.
APD is asking if anyone has any information that could help officers with these cases to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
