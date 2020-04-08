Suspect arrested in December double fatality in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced Wednesday that they have made an arrest in a double fatal wreck.
On December 15, 2019, at approximately 8:33 am., Valdosta police officers, Valdosta firefighters and EMS responded to the intersection of South Patterson Street and Madison Highway, for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that both occupants inside one of the vehicles were killed.
The VPD Traffic Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation which determined that Zachary Harhausen, 28, was driving northbound on South Patterson Street when he crossed over into the southbound lane and ran a red light.
Harhausen’s vehicle hit a vehicle that was in the process of turning left from Madison Highway on to South Patterson. The impact of the wreck resulted in the death of two individuals who were in this vehicle.
After evidence was collected and thoroughly analyzed, on Tuesday, officers obtained arrest warrants for Harhausen for:
- Two counts of vehicular homicide
- Driving under the influence
- Failure to use due care
- Disregard of a traffic control device
- Failure to maintain lane
On Wednesday, Harhausen turned himself into the Valdosta Police Department.
Harhausen was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“This was such a tragic event, and our thoughts go out to everyone involved in the incident. This was an extensive investigation and our Traffic Unit did an excellent job throughout the case,” Leslie Manahan, VPD chief, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.