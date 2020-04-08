Storm damage reported in Berrien, Lanier counties

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Storms swept through Southwest Georgia, putting some counties like Lanier and Berrien under tornado warnings.
The National Weather Service (NWS) will be surveying both counties Thursday to determine whether or not a tornado struck either area, however, both counties have reported damage caused by the storms.
Berrien County EMA Director Angie Rutland said at least one building was damaged in Ray City and the power is out as well.
Rutland said that there are also downed power lines in the city and in the county.
There are also downed trees within the county.
Rutland said they haven’t received any reports of any injuries at this time.
She did encourage drivers to be very cautious on the roads because of debris and downed trees and powerlines. She said crews are out working to clear the roads.
Lanier County Interim EMA Director Bennie Kennedy said there are downed trees and powerlines. He said the power is out in some areas within Lakeland and the county.
Kennedy said that Georgia Power is on its way to restore electricity.
He said there was damage to the Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge area. Kennedy said trees are down and a tree fell on at least one mobile home. He said no one was in the house at the time.
He said there are also trees down on Royals Road.
Kennedy said people should stay off the roads.
