Severe storms possible this weekend

Following a few pleasant spring days active weather returns. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed SWGA in a Slight Risk for severe storms Easter Sunday into Monday. Expect moderate to heavy rain throughout the day then a squall line of strong to severe storms late Sunday into early Monday. While there’s uncertainty in timing go ahead and prepare for all modes of severe weather. Check batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you have WALB’s First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices.