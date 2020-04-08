Severe storms possible this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated strong-severe thunderstorms are possible through the evening. The major threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
Early Thursday a line of weakening storms will push across SWGA. Gradual clearing as drier and much cooler air moves in behind a cold front. Highs drop from the upper 80s Thursday into the low 70s Friday then seasonal mid 70s Saturday.
Following a few pleasant spring days active weather returns. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed SWGA in a Slight Risk for severe storms Easter Sunday into Monday. Expect moderate to heavy rain throughout the day then a squall line of strong to severe storms late Sunday into early Monday. While there’s uncertainty in timing go ahead and prepare for all modes of severe weather. Check batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you have WALB’s First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices.
