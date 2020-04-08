Phoebe receives over 300 test results in Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 300 test results throughout the health system.
That number includes 79 positive results and 221 negatives, as well as two additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
As of noon Wednesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,582
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 47
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 7
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 28
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 397
- Total Negative Results – 2,468
- Total Patients Recovered – 635
“We continue to be overwhelmed by incredible community support," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Individuals and organizations are donating meals to our staff every day and putting out ‘healthcare heroes’ yard signs all over town. A local company put up a huge banner on the sky bridge at our main hospital thanking the Phoebe family for their service to our community, and we’re being flooded with cards and emails sharing messages of encouragement. I want everyone to know how much we appreciate all of those gestures. We truly feel that positive energy and support, and it is sustaining and motivating our team to continue this fight.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.