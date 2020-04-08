Phoebe receives over 300 test results in Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers

“We continue to be overwhelmed by incredible community support," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Individuals and organizations are donating meals to our staff every day and putting out ‘healthcare heroes’ yard signs all over town. A local company put up a huge banner on the sky bridge at our main hospital thanking the Phoebe family for their service to our community, and we’re being flooded with cards and emails sharing messages of encouragement. I want everyone to know how much we appreciate all of those gestures. We truly feel that positive energy and support, and it is sustaining and motivating our team to continue this fight.”