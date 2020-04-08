Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEGISLATURE RETURNS-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC Legislature tries to meet quickly as COVID-19 spreads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Legislature is trying to meet as quickly and safely as possible to assure they can come back after the peak of the coronavirus and figure out the state budget, education and anything else they consider important. The House and Senate will meet starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They plan to take up a resolution to allow for a special session and the topics lawmakers can take up after their scheduled adjournment May 14. The other is a proposal to let the state keep spending at current levels when the budget ends June 30. Some Democrats have suggested it is too dangerous to meet in person.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC coroners ask if they must release names of COVID-19 dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s coroners are asking the state’s top lawyer whether they have to release the names of people who die because of COVID-19 to the public. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast sent a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson asking for his office’s legal opinion. Gast's letter is on behalf of the South Carolina Coroners Association and says they're mainly worried about the families of the people who died. Wilson’s office hasn't published an opinion yet. The letter was first reported by The Greenville News. South Carolina has reported 51 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 2,415 diagnosed cases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.
LOUISIANA MEDICAID
New Louisiana Medicaid director begins job in virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new state Medicaid director. Ruth Johnson started the job Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic. The state health department announced Johnson's hiring Monday. She has has worked in state government agencies across Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas over the last three decades. Johnson worked as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services from 2010-12 during former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration. Most recently, Johnson was chief operating officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Louisiana also will soon have a new health secretary. Courtney Phillips is supposed to take over the position later this month. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
FAMILY GATHERING-FATAL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Man shot, another wounded at family gathering
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina said a man was fatally shot and another was wounded at a family gathering. DeShawn Dingle was fatally shot at a family event Sunday, news outlets reported. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Dingle showed up to the gathering around 3 a.m. Sunday and began to wave around a pistol. Authorities said several residents tried to calm Dingle down but failed. Authorities said a 32-year-old unidentified man shot at Dingle, who returned fire. Both men were hospitalized and Dingle later died. The condition of the unidentified man wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear why Dingle threatened the family at the event. No arrests have been made.
BUDGET PROJECTIONS-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina to get new, lower budget prediction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The board that predicts how much money South Carolina will take in from taxes and fees to help set the budget is meeting Thursday. The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Board postponed March’s meeting for three weeks after the coronavirus caused a massive economic downturn and some 100,000 people to report they lost their jobs in two weeks. Economists agree South Carolina won't have $1.8 billion extra to spend as earlier predicted and the House budget passed last month must be rewritten. It will be up to the board to decide the new revenue figures.