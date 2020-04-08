Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Legislature is trying to meet as quickly and safely as possible to assure they can come back after the peak of the coronavirus and figure out the state budget, education and anything else they consider important. The House and Senate will meet starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They plan to take up a resolution to allow for a special session and the topics lawmakers can take up after their scheduled adjournment May 14. The other is a proposal to let the state keep spending at current levels when the budget ends June 30. Some Democrats have suggested it is too dangerous to meet in person.