Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Pressure builds to make Florida's jobless claims retroactive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Florida officials to make jobless benefits retroactive as the state's newly unemployed continue having problems filing claims with the state’s problem-riddled unemployment system. And Florida's congressional Democrats called Tuesday on Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend unemployment benefits beyond the current 12-week limit and raise the $275 a week cap, which is among the lowest in the country. It remained unclear Tuesday how quickly Florida can begin issuing checks to hundreds of thousands of jobless who are left without income by stay-at-home orders and the virus-induced downturn. Florida has topped 14,500 confirmed virus cases with 295 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA SHERIFF
Sheriff's office torn by school massacre now split by virus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff’s office ripped apart by the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is now facing an angry, public fracture sparked by the coronavirus death of one of its deputies. The animosity between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the union representing his street deputies went ballistic Tuesday. Its president published a column blasting Tony in the local newspaper four days after the death of Deputy Shannon Bennett. Jeff Bell accused Tony of not providing enough protective equipment. Tony fired back, saying Bell is politicizing Bennett's death and called his actions “despicable.” Broward is one of Florida’s hot spots for COVID-19, with 2,200 confirmed cases and 53 deaths.
FOUR DEAD-FLORIDA
Autopsy: Therapist's wife, kids died from violence, Benadryl
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The wife and three children of a Connecticut physical therapist charged with their deaths in Florida died from overdoses of Benadryl and “unspecified violence." Autopsy reports released Tuesday show that Anthony Todt’s wife, Megan, was stabbed twice in the stomach. His sons, 13-year-old Alex, and 11-year-old Tyler, had single stab wounds on their abdomen. His 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, had no evidence of trauma to her body, though homicidal violence was still listed as contributing to her cause of death, along with the Benadryl overdose.
CHILDREN INJURED-SHOOTINGS
Girl, 5, fatally shot, sibling hurt in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida girl has died after being shot in the head by a bullet fired during a gun battle over money. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed the girl’s death in a Tuesday morning news conference. He says the girl and her family were inside their car when the fight broke in the Jacksonville neighborhood. Her 4-year-old sibling was injured by debris. Williams says the fight was over $180. They've identified two men as suspects and are looking for two others. No additional details were immediately available.
MAN SHOT-CRASH
Deputies: Man fatally shot before crashing into utility pole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a man whose car slammed into a utility pole in West Palm Beach was fatally shot moments before the crash. The shooting and crash happened Monday afternoon. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say the man was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. Deputies found his body on the road. They say the doors of his vehicle had bullet holes in them. They haven't released the man's name or a description of his vehicle. An investigation is continuing.
SOCIAL DISTANCING-BAT ATTACK
Woman, dad hit with bat after social distancing warning
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a 21-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father were hit in the head with baseball bats after warning a group of college-aged people gathered on a beach about social distancing due to coronavirus. The incident happened Saturday evening on Wisteria Island, which is off Key West. Monroe County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the group arrived on the island in three center-console boats. The woman didn't know how many people hit her, but she had a large lump on the back of her head. Her father was also injured. Deputies are investigating.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor says unemployment system now up to speed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state’s heavily criticized unemployment system should now be able to handle the crush of applicants it is receiving as workers lose their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak. He said Monday that the computer system’s capacity has been increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, about double the peak usage in recent weeks. More than 520,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment since March 15, compared to 326,000 in all of last year. State statistics show that more than 13,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 253 have died since the outbreak began.
MISSING GIRL-FLORIDA
Mother of 5-year-old found dead pleads not guilty to abuse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama last year has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and other charges in the case. News outlets report 27-year-old Breanna Williams was arraigned Tuesday via videoconference before a Florida judge. She faces charges of child neglect, aggravated child abuse, providing false information to police and tampering with evidence. Brianna Williams initially told police her daughter, Taylor, went missing from their Jacksonville home last November, but investigators said she soon stopped cooperating. Taylor's remains were found that month near the woman's Alabama hometown. She has not been charged with the girl’s death.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Man dies in motorcycle crash while fleeing traffic stop
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash while fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend. Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Thomas Milton Mearns died at the scene of the Destin crash Sunday night. An Okaloosa County deputy had tried to pull Mearns over near the Destin Commons shopping center. As he was riding away on his bike, Mearns traveled onto a media and struck a tree. Detectives later identified Mearns with fingerprints.
OIL SPILL-WILDLIFE
Wildlife group: Gulf oil spill still affecting wildlife
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A decade after the nation’s worst offshore oil spill, a wildlife advocacy organization says dolphins, turtles and other wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico are still seriously at risk. The National Wildlife Federation released a report Tuesday looking at Gulf restoration since the April 20, 2010, explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig. The explosion killed 11 workers and spilled tens of millions of gallons of oil before it was capped 87 days later. Since then, $4 billion has been invested or committed to projects to help restore the Gulf and its ecosystem, while another $12 billion has been made available for amelioration projects through 2032.