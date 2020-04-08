Jet makes emergency landing at Moody AFB

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - An Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron made an emergency landing at Moody Air Force Base Tuesday, according to a press release from the base.
The release said that the jet had to land without its gear extended.
While details are limited at this time, Moody reported that the aircraft was conducting a routine training mission when the pilot declared an in-flight emergency.
There was only one person on board the aircraft and it landed on the primary runway at the base, according to Moody.
The release said the pilot was not injured and was evaluated by flight surgeons before being released.
Moody said an Interim Safety Board is investigating the incident.
