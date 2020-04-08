Hospitals in rural communities get help from ABAC in fighting coronavirus battle

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A father and a daughter are working together to provide personal protective equipment to Tift Regional Medical Center.
“ABAC has always been a community partner to those in need in the community and it’s certainly one of those times where we can help out Tift Regional Medical Center and Lord knows they have helped out in plenty of situations," said Michael Chason, the director of Public Relations at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College (ABAC).
Chason said he got a call from his daughter asking if the chemistry lab could donate personal protective equipment to the hospital.
“Actually Tracy texted me and said here is an opportunity and through the help of David Bridges, Paul, we were able to put together some supplies from our chemistry. We were able to get some gloves, some aprons, and some mask, they were able to use on very short notice," said Chason.
Tracy Nolan, the first female general surgeon at Tift Regional, knew how urgent it was to get the equipment to the staff to help fight the coronavirus battle.
“The last couple of weeks have been stressful for all of us and now as a surgeon, I am not necessarily on the absolute frontlines. You know, that would be our ER doctors and our ICU doctors, nurses and the advanced practice, but as surgery, we do assist in placing invasive lines in these patients,” said Nolan.
Chason and Nolan said they will continue to work together to help their extended family at the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.