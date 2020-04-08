Flint River Fresh continuing to help community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh continues finding ways to help those in need during this pandemic.
They’re getting help from area businesses too.
Flint River Fresh has a 14-day pilot program right now.
They're going to restaurants, picking up a hot meal, then placing their fresh produce with the meal for people or organizations that need it.
Executive Director Fredando Jackson, also known as Farmer Fredo, says Stewbos is helping them find those in need.
Stewbos is a locally-owned restaurant and hospitality business.
“We are relying on Stewbos staffing to try and coordinate the meal as well as the drop off locations," said Jackson.
Jackson says an anonymous, locally-owned business helps make these boxes possible.
He also says it's important to make sure our community continues to get the support they need in these uncertain times.
“It is to show our neighbors that we are thinking about them and we also understand the struggle," said Jackson.
Jackson said by Friday, they’ll have served over 200 meals.
“This is our way of putting fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to a hot meal in the hands of those that couldn’t regularly afford it or might not be able to get out because they are homebound," said Jackson.
Jackson says he know Albany is strong and we will get through these hard times together.
