First Brooks Co. COVID-19 death reported

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District has confirmed a COVID-19 related death of a Brooks County resident.
The individual was an 87-year old male with underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized.
“Our heart goes out to his family and loved ones at this time,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We know that our number of positive cases is likely to increase dramatically in the next two weeks, but we hope this will not be the case with our mortality rate.”
This is the third confirmed COVID-19 related death in South Health District, according to district officials.
