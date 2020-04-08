FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers are possible this morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely by afternoon. Thunderstorm chances rise by this evening. A broken line of thunderstorms will enter our northwestern counties by 6 pm. That line will push southeast through our area during the evening hours. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe storms for roughly the northern half of the viewing area. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. The main threats are damaging straight-line winds of 40-60 mph and some small hail. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.