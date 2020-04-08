FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers are possible this morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely by afternoon. Thunderstorm chances rise by this evening. A broken line of thunderstorms will enter our northwestern counties by 6 pm. That line will push southeast through our area during the evening hours. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe storms for roughly the northern half of the viewing area. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. The main threats are damaging straight-line winds of 40-60 mph and some small hail. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Isolated shower and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
A cold front pushes through the region late Thursday into early Friday.
This will usher in cooler and drier air, albeit briefly, into the region. Expect highs in the low 70s on Friday and highs in the mid 70s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.
A more substantial storm system moves in Sunday into Monday. This will give the region a good bet for widespread, heavy rainfall. This will also usher in the chance for severe weather. The entire viewing area is already under a Slight Risk of severe storms. Stay tuned to future forecasts for updates.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.