'Every time I see a picture, I go back to that night’: Worth Co. family mourning loss of son killed by pellet rifle

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Sylvester is mourning the loss of their 20-year-old son.
Worth County investigators said Gage White was killed after he was shot in the chest with a pellet rifle.
Family members told WALB how they are coping with the loss.
“It has been awful. I can’t look into his baby blues without looking at a picture. And every time I see a picture, I go back to that night,” said Jennifer Hadden, White’s mother.
Investigators said White passed away March 22, after being shot on March 19.
They said it happened just before midnight in the 700 block of Youngblood Road in Sylvester.
Hadden said she didn’t want her son to go over to his friend’s house that evening, but wanted him to have a normal life as an adult. Gage was diagnosed with autism and suffered minor learning disabilities growing up. Through his disability, Gage was known for his love for family and his empathy for others.
His mom said looking back, she regrets letting him leave home that evening.
“I really didn’t want him to go, you know, but you can’t keep somebody from doing what they want to do,” his mother told WALB.
She said she was home when she received the call.
“At first, I didn’t notice anything until my oldest son and my son-in-law got in and said ‘there is a hole right there in his chest,'” Hadden said.
In that moment, she contacted Gage’s father, Wade White, and called 911.
Deputies responded to his home on Ramblewood Road in Sylvester.
“His mama had called me and told me that Gage had been shot and I more or less I had to get over there,” White said.
“They had him on the gurney and all and loaded him onto the back of the ambulance and all. The last words he spoke to me was ‘daddy, I’m scared,’" White recalled.
Gage was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he later passed away.
“I wonder what I could have done differently. What I could have done to keep him home or something,” Hadden said.
Gage’s father said just over a year ago, he lost his eight-year-old daughter and now his son.
“I really don’t know how to cope with this. I mean, two kids in 14 months. It has really taken a toll on me,” White said.
Both parents said this should be a wake-up call for all parents.
“Watch your children, no matter what age they are. Watch who they hang around, who they talk to and how they treat people. And make sure there is no bullying,” Hadden said.
Gage's family is selling wrist bands in his memory to spread awareness of gun control.
All donations will help the family prepare for a memorial service after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating White’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211 or the GBI Region 15 Office at (229) 777-2080.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.