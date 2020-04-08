Editorial: Easter weekend different this year, but meaning still the same

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We enter this Easter weekend much differently than ever before.
But you know, the more I thought about it all, Easter and the meaning behind what Christians celebrate, hasn’t changed a bit.
We still celebrate what happened on the third day, whether in a place we go to worship, or not — that fact hasn’t changed.
There was and still is the empty tomb.
I agree, the celebration and remembrance of Easter in 2020 will forever be different.
We have many that are struggling for their life. We have many working tirelessly to save that life. There will be no big family gatherings, egg hunts or pictures posted all over social media of families in their colorful matching outfits (okay, well maybe that will be one positive).
But what we will have, is the full meaning of Easter, and that my friends, is something this virus cannot take away.
Just like the resurrection, we have a brighter day coming.
It doesn’t seem like it right now, I know, but you can be rest assured, it’s coming.
So, on this Easter weekend, I just want you all to know, I believe in the people of this region.
You are my family, and I am honored to call many of you my friends.
I can’t ask you enough, continue to pray for our healthcare workers and first responders, continue to be diligent and stay away from large gatherings and practice social distancing.
Be smart. If you question whether you should do something or not, you most likely don’t need to do so.
The sacrifices we all can make now will benefit us all down the road.
