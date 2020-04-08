1 confirmed COVID-19 case in Sylvester Police Department

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Sylvester Police Department, according to Police Chief Shawn Urquhart.
Urquhart said the employee is doing OK, and was a little weak and started to have shortness of breath and is in the hospital.
The chief said the employee is doing a lot better this morning and spoke with him Wednesday morning.
It is not known how the employee contracted the virus.
Urguhart said everyone who came in contact with him has been tested, but there are no results in yet.
If tests come back positive and they have symptoms, Urquhart said they will try to get them to the hospital if not self-quarantine.
Officers are now clocking in on their phones instead of coming in, according to the chief.
This is a precaution they are taking to stop the spread and keep within social distancing guidelines.
Everyone is practicing social distancing, Urquhart said.
If they do come into the building, they have masks and gloves on and the building is sanitized throughout the day.
