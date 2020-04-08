Camilla Tyson Foods employees concerned for their safety during COVID-19

“We continue working diligently to protect our team members at Camilla and elsewhere against what many industries around the world have learned is a challenging and ever-changing situation. We were one of the first food companies to start taking worker temperatures before they enter our facilities. We also stepped up deep cleaning in our plants and implemented social distancing measures, such as installing dividers between workstations and increasing the space between workers on the production floor by slowing production lines. Workers at Camilla and other locations have access to protective face coverings, which we were actively sourcing before the CDC released its recent guidance advising that individuals wear facial coverings, and we’re aggressively securing more from sources around the world. We’ve been in frequent contact with the RWDSU and the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers Union) about the measures we’ve taken to protect our team members.”