Camilla Tyson Foods employees concerned for their safety during COVID-19

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany area is a hotspot for COVID-19.
WALB has received numerous calls from employees and others at Tyson Foods in Camilla who said they’re safety is at risk.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) is demanding the poultry industry to take immediate action.
Such as shutting down facilities for 72 hours for sanitation and allowing employees to quarantine for 14 days if they were in contact with an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Edgar Fields, the President of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, said in a statement, “What’s happening in Camilla, Ga. is a clear example of how not to do things.”
RWDSU reps also said the industry’s response has been sporadic and limited to a few locations.
Tyson Foods’ External Communications, Worth Sparkman, said in a statement:
Fields told us these employees are essential workers and deserve better treatment.
“Tyson can not fix Camilla, but if they can just take care of their facility and keep it safe, that is all they can do. We have to take care of those workers who are feeding the nation. They are essential workers. They’re the ones that fill those stores. They feed the world and we are not treating them like essential workers," said Fields.
Sparkman told WALB they’re in frequent contact with the RWDSU and the United Food and Commercial Workers union about the measures they’ve taken to protect their team members.
We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated as it develops.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.