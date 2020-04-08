2 arrested on numerous drug charges after Sumter Co. home invasion call

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to drug charges, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said on March 31, they responded to Rockdale Subdivision Loop around 8:45 p.m. in regards to shots fired.
When they arrived, the resident of the home told deputies there had been a home invasion, according to a press release.
Deputies said when they entered the home, they saw several drugs in plain sight.
After getting a search warrant for the residence, a large amount of money and drugs were collected.
William Kurt Russell, 25, and Brianna Mae Jenkins, 24 were both arrested in connection to the drugs but are currently out on bond.
Both are charged with the following:
- Possession of drug-related objects – digital scales, vacuum sealer and additional equipment
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - approximately four to five pounds of high-grade green marijuana
- Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute - approximately 170 “vape” cartridges containing THC
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - approximately five grams of marijuana “hashish”
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - approximately 15 grams of marijuana “shatter”
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately five grams of marijuana “wax”
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately one gram of cocaine
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 35 tablets of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 20 tablets of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 11 tablets of clonazepam
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 100 grams of mushrooms
The reported home invasion is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone has information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (229) 924-4094.
