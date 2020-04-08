Albany’s Salvation Army taking aim at hunger during COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, Ga. - The Albany Salvation Army says hunger has become a real problem in Albany in the midst of the COVID 19 crisis.
To address the issue, the organization is holding a food distribution Thursday morning. The Salvation Army will continue to distribute food for the next six Thursdays.
The Salvation Army said hunger has become a much more difficult problem, especially since the Dougherty County School System stopped providing meals for students.
“We just think the greater need is here since we are a hotspot. But also because the schools are closed as far as distributing meals,” said Salvation Army Captain Rebecca Sullivan.
There are 1,300 meal boxes that have been supplied through the Salvation Army Disaster Funding program.
The Albany office will distribute the meal boxes to families in need.
“These boxes can feed a family of four up to four or five meals, depending on the serving size. So we will distribute these meals for 6 weeks in the community,” explained Sullivan.
On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, hundreds of the boxes will be handed out at the Salvation Army loading dock at 304 West 2nd Ave.
It will be drive-up only and you must remain in your vehicle.
“We just want to be the hands and feet of Christ and share the love in our community,” said Sullivan.
Organizers said no paperwork is necessary and the meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
