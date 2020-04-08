Albany woman to give away 9 burial plots to families impacted by COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia woman is giving away free burial plots to families who’ve lost a loved one due to COVID-19.
Angela Milledge is offering nine burial plots she owns to those who can’t afford to bury their loved ones during this pandemic.
She said she’s not charging anything for them.
They're located at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany.
Milledge said the normal cost for a burial plot is around $13,000.
She said with so many people losing their jobs and loved ones, this is the least she could contribute.
“I’ve been in similar situations where I couldn’t afford things and right now money is scares for everyone. The plots are already paid for. The only thing they would have to pay is $95 dollars to Floral Memory Gardens to transfer the title,” Milledge said.
If you’re interested in this donation, go to Floral Memory Gardens and ask for Ms. Harriet. The section you are looking for is called “Good Shepeard”.
