Albany native and ’Ninja Warrior’ wants to help you stay active and healthy while staying at home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ninjas from the popular NBC TV show “American Ninja Warrior” are talking with kids about ways to stay healthy and active while having to stay home.
Dougherty High graduate and Albany native Ryan Stratis is one of those ninjas.
“I think it’s important to stay active, especially when we’re being so cooped-up,” said Stratis.
The hit NBC show “American Ninja Warrior” is looking to keep kids, families and their fan base entertained while sheltering in place.
Many warriors, including Stratis, are doing so by hosting live streams on their social media accounts.
"Mostly people were asking me questions about the show and ways to train for the show, ways to stay fit and just in general, diet tips,” explained Stratis.
Some at-home workouts he would recommend are push-ups and mountain climbers.
Stratis said you can use household items like a chair or a book bag to increase the weight and challenge.
He said you should listen to your body when working out and adjust the workout for you, but continue to challenge yourself.
Stratis helped kick off the live streaming event at the end of March. He said he is not sure when his next live stream will be but he said he’s anxious to get the next one going.
"Felt like it was a great way to reach out to the community. That’s what the ninja community is mostly about, is helping each other,” said Stratis.
He said your diet goes hand in hand with physical exercise in protecting your health.
Stratis also has some tips on healthy eating habits while at home.
He recommends foods like fruits, apples, veggies, nuts and peanut butter.
The American Ninja Warrior said you have to find what works best for you when eating healthy. He also gave WALB News 10 some insight into his routine.
“I don’t eat much. I’m a grazer as they say. I’ll eat periodically throughout the day, smaller meals throughout the day. I’ll eat some meat here and there, nothing too much. I might have a cheat day here and there, get some pizza," said Stratis.
One of the most important tips, stay away from sugar Stratis explained. Also, find healthy foods that you will enjoy eating.
He said if you’re forcing yourself to eat something you don’t like, then maintaining a healthy diet will be harder.
Also, whatever healthy eating routine you choose, stay consistent with it.
Stratis said his live stream was held on his Instagram account and anyone is welcome to contact him there regarding healthy eating habits and exercise tips.
