Work underway for temporary Albany facility for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Work is underway in Albany to build a new temporary hospital facility to treat COVID-19 patients.
The temporary hospital is being built behind Phoebe North Hospital right now.
Construction got underway this week and will continue 24-7 until it’s completed.
GEMA is in charge of the facility, which has been in the plans for about three weeks.
It will be a 24-bed container medical facility.
The concrete pads are being built now and then containers will be brought in for the buildings.
