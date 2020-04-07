Work underway for temporary Albany facility for COVID-19

A temporary hospital is being built in Albany for COVID-19 patients. (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace | April 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 6:44 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Work is underway in Albany to build a new temporary hospital facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

The temporary hospital is being built behind Phoebe North Hospital right now.

Construction got underway this week and will continue 24-7 until it’s completed.

GEMA is in charge of the facility, which has been in the plans for about three weeks.

It will be a 24-bed container medical facility.

The concrete pads are being built now and then containers will be brought in for the buildings.

