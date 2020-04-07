Tift Co. senior hopes to save prom during COVID-19 crisis

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia high school senior dreamed of the perfect prom, but the coronavirus situation turned that dream into a nightmare.
Seventeen-year-old Haylee Slovakia dreamed of the perfect prom night and prom dress.
She described her royal blue dress and said “It’s like super, super puffy like I wanted like a ballgown type. It’s like starry, you know, and it’s shimmery. I just like the way that it looked on me.”
Due to the coronavirus that dream was cut short.
“My first thought was I’m not gonna have a prom that I dreamed of. It’s kinda heartbreaking" Haylee said.
Governor Brian Kemp closed all schools for the rest of the current school year.
This canceled school activities like Tift County High School’s annual Junior-Senior prom.
"My mom put it on layaway and then she surprises me the other day with it after I knew that prom was canceled,” Haylee said.
This is Haylee’s first year at Tift County High School after moving from north Georgia.
She recalled her first nervous days at her new school.
Prom means a lot to Haylee in more ways than one and said "so this will be the first prom that I go to.”
Not only does she have the dream dress but also a boyfriend of three years to complete the ensemble.
"I never really had someone like special to give me something to surprise me with. At homecoming, I’ve always gone by myself or with my friends. So I’ll actually have a date to prom.”
Prom may be canceled for now but Haylee isn’t giving up on her dream. She plans to speak to the board of education about rescheduling prom.
“If that doesn’t work then I do want us as a community to get together and chat about planning a prom ourselves" she said.
Haylee is not giving up on the night to forever remember and said "nobody wants to miss out on prom.”
You can help Haylee in her mission to save prom by joining the Facebook page 2020 Prom and Senior Graduation Support Group.
