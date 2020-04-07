Thomasville senior living facility helping families, residents cope during COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Pines Senior Living in Thomasville is giving families an opportunity to check on their loved ones.
The center hosts weekly Live Q and A’s and updates.
Executive Director Christy Ridenhower hosts these live Q & A’s.
She said right now, it’s hard to get information out to everyone, so they’re using social media to keep residents’ family and friends updated on how they’re doing.
“You gotta have the communication right now. Everyone has such anxiety,” said Ridenhower.
While doors to the public are closed, many people aren't able to see or spend time with their loved ones in person.
The Facebook live update and Q & A keeps everyone in the know of what’s going in the community and at the senior living facility.
“So throughout the week, I receive questions from families and so this gives me a time to just answer those questions for everyone. We have a lot of families that don’t live in Thomasville, so they really rely on those Facebook lives to get information on what’s going on here in Thomas County,” said Ridenhower.
Ridenhower said they received over 1,000 views from one of their previous videos.
“And that’s why I really wanted to just be very informative. Try to give them as much information as I can. As a whole, it’s been a whole new world. Everybody misses their families," said Ridenhower.
She said they’re doing their best to battle through this unprecedented time.
They try to make each day as fun as possible for all 118 residents.
“The Thomasville community (has) been really awesome in dropping off puzzles and crafts and then a lot of people in the community are also making us those really cute masks," said Ridenhower.
They're also helping the residents with FaceTime so they can stay in contact with their loved ones.
“We’re a resource and communication is key,” said Ridenhower.
You can watch the Facebook lives every Tuesday at 2:30 on the Southern Pines Senior Living’s Facebook page.
