Staying aware of child abuse during COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and one children’s advocacy center in Thomas County is shining a light on this widespread issue.
Blue pinwheels and bows are displayed around Thomasville to show support victims of child abuse.
With the focus on COVID-19, child advocacies are making sure families are even more prepared.
“Children definitely are in a vulnerable state right now and at a much higher risk for child abuse,” Jackla Lawson, Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center executive director, said.
She said variables contributing to this higher risk of child abuse is exactly what homes are seeing today.
“Tensions are high, patience is low, everyone’s around each other more often. There’s also opportunities for someone to abuse the child while they’re in the home,” said Lawson.
Lawson said over 90 percent of offenders know the child they’re offending on.
“Reports of child abuse are down,” Lawson said.
While this may seem like a good thing, Lawson pointed out, it might not be.
“A lot of the people who are making reports of child abuse are not in children’s lives right now,” said Lawson.
A lot of child abuse reports come from places like school systems, churches and sports facilities — all places children don’t have access to right now because of the coronavirus.
“Children’s advocacy centers all across the nation are kind of on a heightened level of alert for when the virus does pass, that we will have an exponential number of reports to respond to," said Lawson.
She recommends for families to be prepared and update their family safety plans.
“How they want to talk with members of their family or caretakers or babysitters who are coming in to help during this time. Letting everybody know what the expectations are, having those rules and making sure everyone’s on the same page," said Lawson.
