Signs of hope: Albany businesses display encouraging signs in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 cases are igniting across Dougherty County, making the county one of Georgia’s hot spots for the virus. Even as the number of cases rises, one thing not charred in the virus’ wake is Albany’s resilience in hard times. A number of Downtown Albany businesses are putting out signs front and center, all with a simple message: encouragement. Have you seen any other encouraging signs in Albany or where you live since the COVID-19 pandemic started?