Signs of hope: Albany businesses display encouraging signs in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sign says a lot about an establishment.
As you pass them by, signs invite new and returning customers in, display the latest items in stock or just give a simple greeting.
But in times of hardship, signs also offer encouragement.
COVID-19 cases are igniting across Dougherty County, making the county one of Georgia’s hot spots for the virus. Even as the number of cases rise, one thing not charred in the virus’ wake is Albany’s resilience in hard times.
A number of Downtown Albany businesses are putting out signs front and center, all with a simple message: encouragement.
