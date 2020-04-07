Signs of hope: Albany businesses display encouraging signs in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Pretoria Fields Brewery displaying an encouraging sign in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | April 7, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 6:06 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sign says a lot about an establishment.

As you pass them by, signs invite new and returning customers in, display the latest items in stock or just give a simple greeting.

But in times of hardship, signs also offer encouragement.

COVID-19 cases are igniting across Dougherty County, making the county one of Georgia’s hot spots for the virus. Even as the number of cases rise, one thing not charred in the virus’ wake is Albany’s resilience in hard times.

A number of Downtown Albany businesses are putting out signs front and center, all with a simple message: encouragement.

The Flint Riverquarium displays an uplifting sign that would make Dory proud.
The Flint Riverquarium displays an uplifting sign that would make Dory proud. (Source: WALB)
The Flint Riverkeeper displaying a sign with a quote from C.S. Lewis.
The Flint Riverkeeper displaying a sign with a quote from C.S. Lewis. (Source: WALB)
A sign calling for the City of Albany to stand together — but at a social distance.
A sign calling for the City of Albany to stand together — but at a social distance. (Source: WALB)
A sign of encouragement on display at Pretoria Fields.
A sign of encouragement on display at Pretoria Fields. (Source: WALB)
A sign at Pretoria Fields reminding people how strong the Good Life City is.
A sign at Pretoria Fields reminding people how strong the Good Life City is. (Source: WALB)
A sign of strength on display at The Albany Herald.
A sign of strength on display at The Albany Herald. (Source: WALB)

