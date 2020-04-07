Moultrie business donates masks to first responders

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As coronavirus continues to spread, the demand for protective gear, like masks and hand sanitizer, increases.
However, many first responders lack that essential equipment.
It all started with a phone call between George Plymel, owner of Variety Vending in Moultrie, and his sister who's a doctor in the Detroit area.
“My sister is what pretty much inspired me this time because I could hear in her voice talking to her about how bad it was there,” said Plymel.
With the dire need of masks and other protective equipment, Plymel decided to do something about it.
He partnered with a friend who makes masks and together, the two have donated hundreds of masks to first responders in Detroit.
Then he thought of his friends here, in Moultrie.
“So, I contacted the sheriff and I also contacted the police department because some of my friends I know there and said they don’t have any supplies. And I was more than glad to donate anything we have to help,” said Plymel.
Moultrie Police Department has since received 82 reusable and washable masks.
Lt. Rocky Hancock told WALB that because of this donation, everyone in the department has one.
“Any personal protective equipment that officers could get, greatly affects the way we are able to do our job. Because, at the end of the day, it’s our job to be there no matter what," said Hancock.
He said relationships like this one are invaluable to the department.
“Without that partnership with the community, law enforcement wouldn’t be successful in anything," said Hancock. "So, I love the fact that we’re able to do things throughout the year to give back to the community, plus it’s very apparent that when in need, the community steps up and helps us out as well.”
Plymel said he’ll continue donating these masks to first responders as long as the supplies last.
Plymel encourages first responders who are in need of masks to call Variety Vending at (229) 985-4085.
